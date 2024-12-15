Ludhiana: Punjab’s Pawan Kumar wins gold in judo on Day 5 of National School Games

In the under-19 boys’ 73 kg weight category, Punjab’s Pawan Kumar claimed the gold medal, while Bharwad from Gujarat took silver in judo at the ongoing 68th National School Games on Sunday. The bronze medals were secured by Varun Kumar of Chhattisgarh and Parikshat Singh of Jammu and Kashmir. Judo players in action during a match at the National School Games in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Sunday’s events saw intense competition, with players displaying remarkable skill and determination.

District sports coordinator Kulvir Singh visited the Government Senior Secondary School, PAU ground, where netball and handball matches are being conducted. These games also feature competitions in karate. Singh emphasised the values of sportsmanship, discipline, and brotherhood, urging the players to compete with honesty and determination.

The under-19 boys’ 57 kg category saw Bhanushali of Gujarat clinching gold, Ishu from Delhi winning silver, and Suman of Rajasthan and Syed of Jammu and Kashmir sharing bronze. In the under-19 boys’ 63 kg category, Stagen from Delhi took gold, Mehak from Punjab won silver, and the bronze medal was shared by Amruta from Maharashtra and Debori from Tripura.

In netball, the under-17 girls’ competition witnessed Rajasthan defeating Punjab, Karnataka beating Odisha, Chhattisgarh overcoming Delhi, and Punjab triumphing over Karnataka.

The handball quarterfinals in the under-19 girls’ category saw Punjab defeating Delhi, Chandigarh overcoming Haryana, Himachal Pradesh defeating Kerala, and Rajasthan winning against Gujarat. Meanwhile, in the under-19 boys’ handball quarterfinals, Haryana beat CBSE, Chandigarh triumphed over Bihar, Punjab overcame Maharashtra, and Delhi defeated Rajasthan.

The National School Games, which began on December 11, will continue until December 17, showcasing talent from across the country.