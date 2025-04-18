Ludhiana: Put Finland lessons to use here, DEO tells govt schools teachers

The district education officer (DEO) (elementary) Ludhiana, Ravinder Kaur, on Wednesday, held a session with six government school teachers who recently returned from Finland after undergoing specialised training. DEO Kaur said that under the Punjab education revolution mission, two batches of 72 teachers each were sent to the University of Turku in Finland on March 3 for a week-long training. Six of these participants were from Ludhiana. District education officer Ravinder Kaur with six government school teachers who attended training in Finland. (HT Photo)

The session aimed to explore how global practices, especially those from Finland’s world-renowned education system, can be adapted to enhance the learning experience for students across Ludhiana.

During the meeting, DEO Kaur and deputy district education officer Manoj Kumar congratulated the teachers and encouraged them to share their learnings with others. An open discussion was held to compare the primary education systems of Punjab and Finland, identify key differences, and explore ways to implement Finnish teaching methodologies in local schools.

The teachers who took part in the training programme included Manpreet Singh (ETT teacher, Government Primary School Bodalwala, Block Sidhwan Bet 1), Manmeet Singh (head teacher, Government Primary School Kot Umra), Amardeep Singh (ETT teacher and BRC, Block Pakhowal), Inderjit Singh (ETT teacher, Government Primary School Lodhiwala, Sidhwan Bet 1), Rajminderpal Singh (centre head teacher, Government Primary School Shahbazpura, Block Raikot), and Madhu Bala (Government Primary School Central (boys), Jagraon).

The teachers shared several insights, highlighting how Finland’s system emphasises student-centred learning, character-building, and practical education across subjects. They further highlighted the importance placed on stress-free, joyful classrooms, exam-free learning environments, and tailoring lessons to suit individual student interests and abilities. Sports-based learning, skill development, and open, pressure-free communication were among other practices observed during the training.

After listening to their insights, DEO Kaur instructed officials to organise block-level workshops where these teachers could train their peers, ensuring the broader teaching community benefits from the exposure to international best practices. The initiative is part of the state’s larger vision to bring government school education on a par with global standards.

Looking ahead, the district plans to leverage the experience of these Finland-trained educators to conduct more training programmes and introduce innovative teaching techniques in classrooms.