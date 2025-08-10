Ludhiana: Quality concerns over ‘cheap’ meals, authorities defend move

A major disparity in the food supply tender system across Punjab’s 10 Meritorious Schools has raised concerns, with Ludhiana’s students emerging among the worst affected, alongside those in Ferozepur. While students in other districts receive meals valued between ₹123 and ₹126 per day, Ludhiana’s students are reportedly served food worth only ₹84, a figure that many believe is far too low to ensure quality. Students complain of food items, like dal, being too watery. (HT Photo)

Last month, students at Ludhiana’s Meritorious School submitted a written complaint to principal Satwant Kaur, highlighting the poor quality of food served in the school mess. A Class 11 student, who joined in the new academic session, described her dissatisfaction, saying, “The dal here is too watery, and most of the time, the taste is off. It feels like it hasn’t been tempered properly.”

Educators say the issue is not merely about taste, but about health and nutrition. They recalled that just a few years ago, no school served meals costing less than ₹150 a day. According to them, anything below ₹100 inevitably compromises quality. “There should be a minimum fixed price for all tenders. This will ensure uniformity and prevent low rates from affecting food standards. No school wants students to fall ill, especially since they are living away from their families,” one educator said, requesting anonymity.

Responding to the complaint, principal Satwant Kaur confirmed receiving letters from girl students at the start of the session. She said she has since been personally monitoring the mess, supported by a dedicated mess committee. “We have been vigilant and are keeping a constant check,” she assured.

Project director of the Meritorious Society, Amandeep Kaur, defended the tender process, explaining that Ludhiana’s vendor was selected because they placed the lowest bid. However, she stressed that any school facing food-related issues should report them immediately. “If students have problems with the quality or taste of meals, we will get it inspected and take corrective action,” she said.