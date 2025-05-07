Ludhiana: Raids at shops selling tobacco items near educational facilities, 6 booked

In a targeted effort to curb the illegal sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes near educational institutions, Ludhiana police commissionerate lodged six FIRs on Tuesday against shopkeepers violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The Act prohibits the sale of tobacco products in proximity to educational zones. Police during the raid on Sat Paul Mittal Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday afternoon, the police conducted a special enforcement drive aimed at protecting the health of students and upholding legal restrictions. The police teams raided eight locations, seizing a large quantity of illicit items such as hookahs, e-cigarettes, smoking pipes, chimneys and flavoured tobacco packets.

The raids were conducted in areas around schools and colleges, including Malhar Road, Ishmeet Singh Chowk near Government School and Model Town Market adjacent to GTB College and Hospital, to ensure the law prohibiting the sale of tobacco products (COTPA), 2003, which prohibits the sale of tobacco products in proximity to educational zones is enforced effectively.

Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma, said, “A total of six FIRs have been lodged against shopkeepers found violating the law. These locations are frequently visited by students and the general public. We must protect the youth from the dangers of tobacco use and ensure legal boundaries are respected. Our aim is not just enforcement, but also awareness.”

The drive involved a coordinated effort by senior officers, including two additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs), six assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), eight station house officers (SHOs) and local police personnel, supported by the field media team, Sharma said.

Later, the police also engaged with local shopkeepers, parents, and the public to educate them about the legal consequences of non-compliance and the severe health risks of tobacco consumption.