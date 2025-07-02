Ludhiana: Rain dampens attendance at govt schools after summer vacations

After a month-long summer break, government schools across Ludhiana reopened on Monday with welcome programmes for students under the ‘Aao School Chaliye’ campaign. However, the first day saw only around 50% attendance, with continuous rainfall keeping many students at home. The first day saw only around 50% attendance, with continuous rainfall keeping many students at home. (Manish/HT)

Jagjit Singh Mann, head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said the post-vacation turnout is typically low, but this year’s heavy downpour has worsened the situation. “Continuous showers kept many students at home,” he added.

Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, said his school had to cancel an awareness session on drug abuse, which was to be conducted by a DAV University expert. “The weather disrupted our plans for the day,” he added.

Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of the School of Eminence, Model Town, said that only half the students attended school today. “We shifted most activities indoors, and some had to be dropped entirely due to the rain,” he added.

Despite the challenges, schools welcomed students with enthusiasm. Under the nationwide campaign initiated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, children participated in games, storytelling, painting and craft activities to ease them back into academic life.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur, along with deputy DEO Manoj Kumar, visited several schools in Doraha, Bilga and Rajgarh to review the arrangements. Kaur expressed concern over rising mental stress among children and said the campaign aims to reduce this burden by making school a joyful space.

“A family from Bilga village has donated half an acre of land for the local government primary school, where a new school building has been built with community support,” the DEO added.

Meanwhile, deputy DEO Manoj Kumar and district resource coordinator Manmeetpal Singh Grewal visited schools in the Machhiwara block to oversee campaign activities.