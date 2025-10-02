Ludhiana: Rara Sahib emerges top zone with 3 gold wins at district athletics meet

The two-day 69th district-level athletics meet for under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday. The meet witnessed a series of exciting events where young athletes from various zones of Ludhiana district showcased their stamina, skills and determination. LA player in action during the 69th district tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (Mansih /Ht)

The competitions saw nail-biting finishes, particularly in the boys’ under-17 category. In the triple jump, Gagandeep Singh of Raikot zone clinched the gold medal, while Gurvinder Singh of Dakha zone and Navkeerat Singh of Khanna zone secured second and third places respectively. The 800-metre race was dominated by PAU zone’s Vaibhav Bhalla, who bagged gold, followed by Chandrashekhar from Samrala zone in silver position and Gurjot Singh from Khanna zone taking bronze.

In the 200-metre sprint, Utkarsh Syal of PAU zone outran his rivals to secure first place, with Naman Bhatia from PAU-1 finishing second and Jaskaran Singh of Kila Raipur in third.

In the under-19 boys’ 3000-metre race, Vishal emerged victorious, while Ankit Kumar of Ludhiana-1 and Azam Khan from Jagraon zone claimed the next two positions. The triple jump was dominated by Raikot athletes, with Prabhpreet Singh and Manveer Singh winning gold and silver, and Khushvinder Kumar of Samrala taking bronze.

The under-14 boys’ events were equally thrilling. In the 200-metre sprint, Mantejveer Singh of Sahnewal raced to victory, Aman from Ludhiana-1 won silver and Dhanraj Singh from Raikot finished third. The 600-metre race saw Samrala’s Keshav Sood clinch gold, followed by Parvjeet Singh from Jagraon and Abhiraj Singh of Rara Sahib.

In shot put, Ritik Jolly of PAU zone stood first, with Samrat Singh of Samrala taking second and Gurshan Singh of Jagraon winning third.

The girls’ categories also witnessed exceptional performances.

In the under-17 javelin throw, Gurleen Kaur of Kila Raipur secured first place, with Pragya Yadav from Sahnewal and Satveer Kaur of Kila Raipur finishing second and third. The under-17 girls’ 800-metre race saw Amanat Sidhu from Ludhiana-1 win gold, while Simran Kaur of Rara Sahib and Archana Kumar from Samrala claimed silver and bronze. In the 400-metre hurdles, Akal Roop Kaur of Rara Sahib emerged winner, followed by Khushi Tyagi from Ludhiana-1 and Pal from PAU zone.

Among the under-14 girls, speed and endurance shone bright. The 200-metre sprint was won by Anshika Tuli from Ludhiana-1, with Jasleen Kaur from Samrala taking silver and Jasleen Kaur from Khanna zone winning bronze. In the 600-metre race, Rara Sahib’s Adib Kaur clinched gold, while Anshika Mehra from Khanna and Harsimran Kaur from Raikot finished second and third. The discus throw was dominated by Rara Sahib athletes as Ravleen Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur claimed gold and silver respectively, with Kulraj Kaur from Gill (Ludhiana-1) taking bronze.

In the under-19 girls’ triple jump, Khanna zone dominated as Komalpreet Kaur took gold and Damanjot Kaur silver, while Simran from Ludhiana-1 secured bronze.