Ludhiana: Ration-laden canter’s driver booked after alleged vote buying bid

A day after congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his wife and former councillor Mamta Ashu along with their supporters caught a canter laden with ration in Sham Nagar, the Ludhiana police have seized the vehicle and registered a case against its driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It was alleged that the ration was being distributed to influence voters in favour of a particular political party. (HT Photo)

The incident took place on the evening of June 18, when Ashu his wife Mamta Ashu along with their supporters and residents in the Main Bazaar area of Sham Nagar, Ludhiana, intercepted a vehicle (bearing registration number PB 10 HT 6152) carrying a significant quantity of ration bags. They alleged that the ration was being distributed to influence voters in favour of a particular political party.

Following a prompt response, the police reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. Based on initial findings, a case has been registered against the driver, Amarjeet Singh alias Vicky, resident of village Ratanheri, Khanna, under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly attempting to bribe voters.

The vehicle along with the ration has been seized by the police, and further investigation is underway.

Pregnant woman injured while attempting to stop ration bribery

Tensions flared in Rishi Nagar late Wednesday night after a couple was allegedly attacked for trying to stop the distribution of ration meant to influence voters. The incident took place around 11pm in Z Block, and left a seven-month pregnant woman seriously injured, according to police.

The victims, Pawan Kumar Arora and his pregnant wife Rupani, were standing outside their residence when they reportedly noticed two individuals—identified as Rahul and Shareena, also residents of Z Block—distributing ration sacks, allegedly to bribe voters ahead of polling.

When the couple confronted the accused and asked them to stop, the situation escalated. The duo allegedly launched a violent attack on Arora and his wife. Rupani, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, sustained serious injuries after allegedly being kicked in the stomach.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, the investigating officer from PAU police station, confirmed that while Pawan Kumar Arora suffered minor injuries, his wife experienced intense pain and complications as a result of the assault. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 173 (bribery), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have since been arrested.

Liquor distribution allegations surface in BRS nagar

In a separate incident linked to alleged electoral malpractices, Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against unidentified individuals for distributing liquor in E Block of BRS Nagar.

The complaint was filed by Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Sunet village, who told police that he spotted a Mahindra Scorpio parked near the cremation ground. The vehicle was reportedly carrying liquor bottles and had the flag of the Shiromani Akali Dal mounted on it.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh confirmed that the excise department was alerted and 22 bottles of liquor were recovered from the vehicle. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against unknown persons. Investigations are underway to identify those involved.