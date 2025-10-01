Ludhiana: ‘Reckless’ driver rams 6 scooterists on Hambran Road, nabbed

Panic gripped commuters on Hambran Road after a car driver, allegedly driving recklessly, hit at least six two-wheelers before ramming into a scooterist with an intention to kill, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Kamaljit Singh of Barewal Fatehpur Awana, was caught after he lost control and crashed his Nissan Micra into a wall. Local residents thrashed him before handing him over to the police. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. A still from a viral video shows the accused being thrashed by passersby on Hambran Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Vikram Kohli of New Durgapuri in Haibowal. According to the complainant, he was passing through Hambran Road when the speeding car first struck his scooter and several other two-wheelers, leaving commuters injured. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly tried to flee, prompting Kohli and others to give chase.

In a bid to escape, the accused hit him again with intention to kill, the complainant mentioned. He fell and suffered serious injuries and his scooter was also damaged. The accused crashed his car into a wall following which the people caught and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 324(4) (Mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused car driver.