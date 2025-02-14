Ludhiana: Registered medical practitioner thrashed, asked to withdraw court case

A registered medical practitioner (RMP) was allegedly attacked inside his clinic in Lakshmi Nagar by two assailants posing as patients. The victim said the assailants warned him to withdraw a court case that he had filed against his family members. The Haibowal police have registered a case against unidentified attackers on the complaint of Bir Chand, 67, a resident of Mohalla Anand Nagar. Police have registered a case against unidentified attackers. (HT File)

According to Bir Chand who runs a private clinic, he had returned from lunch on January 30 when he found two unknown men sitting inside posing as patients. As he administered an injection to one of them and went to prepare medicine near a cupboard, both men suddenly caught hold of him and started assaulting him.

During the attack, the assailants warned him to withdraw a case that he had filed against his wife Nirmala Rani, daughter Satinder Sharma and Tarshinder Kumar Goyal owing to some property dispute. Bir Chand alleged that the assailants threatened to kill him if he did not comply with their demands.

The injured was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he is currently receiving treatment. He alleged that his wife and daughter had hired miscreants to threaten him.

Head constable Surinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the Haibowal police have launched an investigation and are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused. An FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt),126 (2) (wrongful restrain), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.