Ludhiana | Regularisation of staff: ‘140 contractual employees to be handed over letter today’

Over 3,000 contractual employees, majority of them working as sweeper for over two decades are all set to be regularised on Tuesday.

Sharing details, zonal commissioner (MC Zone -D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon said 140 contractual staff employees would be handed over the letter by the local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar during a function at Guru Nanak Bhawan on Tuesday.

The municipal corporation’s (MC) General House on October 5 had approved the resolution to regularise jobs of 3,542 contractual sweepers and sewermen following a meeting marred by heated arguments and ruckus.

Some of the sewermen have been working in the department on contract basis since 1998, while some of the employees were regularised in 2011, said Sekhon.

The MC committee had found 88 ‘dead, long-absent’ employees in the lists tabled before the House in July, resulting in a revised list of employees being tabled on October 5.

Congress councillor Mamta Ashu and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi had sparred over irregularities in the list of employees soon after the resolution to regularise the jobs of 3,542 contractual sweepers and sewermen was tabled.

Ashu had sought action against officials responsible for the mix-up, and said the lists had not been signed by councillors who were part of the committee to re-verify the lists.