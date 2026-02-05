Ludhiana: Rejection of bills on new system delays work in PM SHRI schools

Even after receiving funds for major infrastructure upgrades, the government schools selected under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme in Ludhiana district are yet to witness any concrete development on the ground. Administrative delays and rejection of bills (proposals) in the new fund management system have brought improvement works to a halt, leaving school authorities frustrated. Officials say they are looking into the reasons behind the rejections. Last year, schools received funds to strengthen physical education, appoint specialised coaches, encourage innovation and cultural activities and improve gender equity and overall school environments. (HT File)

Earlier, payments were processed smoothly through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). However, a recent shift to the SNA-SPARSH portal for fund utilisation and bill clearance slowed the entire process. School principals said that what initially began as a delay due to a change in the grant channel has now worsened, as bills submitted by schools have reportedly been cancelled.

A PM SHRI school principal, who did not wish to be named, said the new system has made fund utilisation complicated. “Earlier, the process was quick and transparent. Now, bills have to clear several levels, which has delayed everything. Despite funds being sanctioned, we are unable to start any work,” the principal said.

Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, principal of Government Senior Secondary Model School, Cemetery Road, confirmed the issue, saying all bills were cancelled at the final stage. “Because of this, no development work could begin in our school,” she said.

There are 24 PM SHRI schools in Ludhiana district. The centrally sponsored scheme, with funding shared in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the state, aims to upgrade selected government schools into model institutions with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, innovation spaces and improved sports and cultural facilities.

District nodal officer for the PM SHRI scheme Kamaljit Sharma said the issue resurfaced recently. “Some bills have been cleared and work has started in a few schools. We are looking into the reasons behind the cancellation of bills,” he said.