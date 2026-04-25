Ludhiana: Relief for govt schools as staff deployment cap set at 50% for census duty

Following an administrative review, the district education department has capped the deployment of teachers of government schools on election and census duties at 50%. The decision was formalised through an official communication issued to schools after a meeting chaired by the additional deputy commissioner (Jagraon) Manjit Singh Cheema on Friday. Officials in the education department said that, efforts were being made to strike a balance between administrative responsibilities and academic priorities. (HT File)

As per the directive, schools where more than half of the staff has already been assigned to census and poll duties have been asked to submit detailed data to the department, by Saturday.

Authorities have clarified that only up to 50% of the total staff strength in each school will be deputed for such assignments, while the remaining teachers will be relieved to ensure that academic work does not suffer. The move comes at a crucial time when schools are witnessing the beginning of a new academic session and the peak period for student enrolments.

For weeks, many institutions had been grappling with severe staff shortages, with some reportedly left with barely any teaching staff due to large-scale deployment in census and election work.

Welcoming the decision, Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said the issue had been affecting the functioning of schools across the district.

He pointed out that nearly 60 to 70% of teachers in several schools had been assigned to such duties, making it extremely difficult to manage classes and administrative responsibilities.

He added that the union raised the matter with the district education officer and submitted representations to deputy commissioner, Himanshu Jain, seeking urgent intervention.

Officials in the education department said that, efforts were being made to strike a balance between administrative responsibilities and academic priorities.

District education officer (DEO) (elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “The department had been working towards a practical solution to ease the burden on schools.”