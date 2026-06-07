Ludhiana: Remove principals holding office beyond 10 years, says teachers’ body

Alleging violations of UGC regulations governing the tenure of college principals, the Association of United College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh, has urged Panjab University, Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University to withdraw approvals granted to principals who have continued in office beyond the prescribed 10-year limit. Participants during an event in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In a letter submitted to the vice-chancellors of the three universities on Thursday, a copy of which has been seen by HT, the association contended that several principals appointed after July 30, 2013, in affiliated and constituent colleges have completed the maximum tenure permitted under the regulations but continue to function as principals and draw the corresponding salary and service benefits.

AUCT president Tarun Ghai and general secretary Jaspal Singh stated in the letter that the Punjab government had adopted the UGC Regulations, 2010, through a notification issued on July 30, 2013.

Under these provisions, the tenure of a principal in an affiliated college is restricted to a maximum of 10 years.

The association claimed that the regulations mandate that upon completion of the tenure, a principal must return to his or her parent institution as a professor and draw salary in the professor’s pay scale.

However, according to AUCT, several principals have continued to hold the post beyond the stipulated period.

Ghai alleged that the continuation of such principals amounts to a violation of the University Grant Commission (UGC) regulations adopted by the state government and raises questions over

compliance with higher education norms.

The association has sought immediate withdrawal of approvals granted to such principals and urged the universities to inform the state government so that grants allegedly released in contravention of the regulations can be reviewed.

It has also called for the initiation of recruitment processes to fill the posts through fresh appointments.

Copies of the representation have been sent to the principal secretary, higher education, and the director, higher education, Punjab.

The association has further sought an inquiry into the alleged violations and an assessment of any financial implications arising from non-compliance with the prescribed norms.

No response from the universities concerned was available till the filing of this report.