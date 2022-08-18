Ludhiana reports Covid death for second day in a row
The district reported a Covid-related death for the second day in a row as a 51-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.
The deceased, a resident of Model Town, was rushed to Fortis Hospital on Tuesday He, however, died during treatment a day later.
Meanwhile, as many as 45 residents tested positive for the virus across the district in the last 24 hours.
The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally to 185, of which 167 patients are under home isolation. As many as 18 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals, while no patient is admitted in a government health facility.
The district has so far recorded a total of 1,13086 Covid cases. Of these, 1,09,890 people have recovered, while 3,011 patients have succumbed to the infection
-
Now, Ludhiana’s garbage collectors to scoot door-to-door on e-rickshaws
The civic body has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, 78 of which have been pressed into operation in different wards across the city in the first lot. Eighth such electric garbage collection vehicles were flagged off by local member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kulwant Singh Sidhu near Sangeet cinema on Wednesday.
-
Agri experts bat for policy to promote crop diversification in Punjab
The water level in the state is going down by 1 metre each year, while Green Revolution was “more of an un-green one”, as it ruined air, water and soil of the state. The experts including world food prize winner, Dr GS Khush, expressed that the state needs to diversify from paddy cultivation and opt for alternative crops, but diversification is only possible with assured MSP.
-
Iron box seized from inbound Afghan truck at Attari ICP
A suspicious iron box concealed under an inbound truck from Afghanistan was recovered by the Customs at the integrated check post Attari on Wednesday. The ICP facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. A spokesperson of the Customs said while rummaging of a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan, a small metal box was noticed under the body of truck. As a precautionary measure, explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in.
-
Road accidents snuff out lives of four Ludhiana residents
In the first case, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Thakkarwal village on Pakhowal road. The victim, identified as Suklhdev Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the Deep Hospital during treatment. The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Swift car driven by Sukhman Singh of Ludhiana rammed into his son's motorcycle while trying to overtake him from the wrong side.
-
Family friend in net for killing Delhi woman, her daughter-in-law
New Delhi: A day after a 70-year-old woman and hBimla Devi's48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday. The semi-decomposed bodies of Bimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Dolly Rai were found early on Tuesday by Dolly's sons, Shashank Rai, 26, and Sarthak Rai, 24.
