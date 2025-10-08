Edit Profile
    Ludhiana resident booked for forging dope test to secure firearm licence

    The case came to light during the routine scrutiny of documents submitted to the police licensing branch

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 4:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    The Division Number 5 police have registered a criminal case after discovering that a city resident submitted a forged drug test certificate while applying for a firearm licence. The case came to light during the routine scrutiny of documents submitted to the police licensing branch.

    Police have initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. (HT Photo)
    Police have initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. (HT Photo)

    The accused, Rajdeep Singh, a resident of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, had filed an application for an arms licence, attaching the mandatory medical certificate as proof of fitness. A detailed inquiry by the assistant commissioner of police (licencing) revealed that the document was fabricated. Following this finding, a formal report was prepared, leading to the registration of a case against him.

    Assistant sub-inspector Mewa Singh, the investigating officer, said, “The inquiry confirmed the certificate was forged, and based on this, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning forgery and fraud.”

    The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 341(2) of the BNS. Police have initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused, with officers confirming that steps are underway to effect his arrest soon.

