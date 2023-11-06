Ludhiana resident facing rape charges attempts to kidnap 6-year-old girl

A Jagraon resident, who is already facing trial in a kidnapping and rape case, attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from his neighbourhood on Sunday night. The accused, after being chased by the minor’s kin, dropped head on the roadside and fled the spot. A Ludhiana resident facing rape charges attempted to kidnap a six-year-old girl. (HT File)

The City Jagraon police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh of

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was registered under sections 363, which lays out the punishment for kidnapping and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused at City Jagraon Police station.

The case was registered after the statement of the minor’s mother. The complainant said that her daughter was asleep on a cot in the veranda while she was cooking dinner. She alleged that the accused suddenly showed up and started to run after picking up her daughter.

In the complaint, she added that they raised an alarm and chased Gagandeep, who then dropped the girl and fled taking advantage of the dark.

The accused is already facing a trial in a case of kidnapping and raping a minor girl lodged against him by the Fazilka police in 2018.

62-year-old held for raping seven-year-old relative

Police arrested 62-year-old man for allegedly raping his seven-year-old distant relative. The girl was visiting his house with her mother.

The accused, a resident of Miller Ganj, was booked based on the statement of the girl’s mother, a resident of Maharashtra. The complainant said she and her daughter had come to see her aunt (father’s sister) in Ludhiana on November 1. The accused is her aunt’s brother-in-law and lived on the first floor of the same house.

The woman added that her daughter, who was playing with other children on the first floor, rushed downstairs to inform her about the rape, following which she informed the police.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Soon after registering the first information report (FIR), police arrested the accused.

