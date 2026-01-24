Ludhiana resident flags ‘misuse’ of MC staff at mayor’s house

Alleging misuse of Municipal Corporation (MC) manpower and resources at the Mayor’s residence at a time when the civic body is facing an acute staff shortage, a city-based resident has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking a formal inquiry into what he called “unauthorised and non-statutory deployment” of employees. The complaint has also been marked to senior officials of the Local Government Department, the vigilance wing and the MC commissioner. (HT File)

In a complaint filed under the Punjab Municipal Corporation (PMC) Act, 1976, Kuldeep Singh Khaira has accused the MC of diverting staff meant for public services to duties linked to the Mayor’s camp office. The complaint has also been marked to senior officials of the Local Government Department, the vigilance wing and the MC Commissioner.

Khaira alleged that around 10 employees were recently adjusted at the Mayor’s residence, while more than 25 MC employees are already working there at the same time. He claimed this amounted to misuse of civic manpower, especially when the MC itself continues to cite staff shortage and hires personnel on an outsourcing basis to run essential services.

Citing provisions of the PMC Act, Khaira said municipal funds and manpower can only be used for authorised civic purposes and in public interest, and the Mayor is duty-bound to ensure lawful use of these resources. He also referred to MC Order No. 689 dated December 10, 2025, which regulates deployment of manpower for defined official purposes and does not permit parallel or personal arrangements.

“When the MC is itself outsourcing services due to shortage of staff, such deployment raises serious questions of propriety, legality and accountability,” the complaint stated.

Khaira further pointed out that the Mayor already avails official vehicles and security arrangements. He recalled a past High Court case related to the Mayor’s security cover, after which security was provided by the Ludhiana police and not through MC resources. In this background, he questioned the continued use of MC manpower for escort, coordination and ancillary duties, calling it wasteful and illegal.

He has sought directions for a statutory inquiry under the PMC Act, immediate cessation of the alleged unauthorised deployment, fixation of financial liability and issuance of clear instructions to prevent recurrence. He said the complaint was filed in public interest to safeguard municipal resources meant for civic amenities.

Responding to the allegations, Mayor Inderjit Kaur denied any misuse of manpower. “There are only about 25 employees working day and night at the Mayor’s camp office as hundreds of people visit daily to raise civic issues. Earlier mayors had deployed nearly 50 staff members. All arrangements, including vehicles, have been made strictly under the bylaws,” she said.