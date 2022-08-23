Ludhiana | Residents of BSUP flats protest as water taps run dry
Holding empty buckets in their hands during protest, residents rued that they have been seeking water supply for the last five months, but to no avail.
Lambasting the municipal corporation (MC) over its failure in ensuring water supply to the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) flats allotted to slum dwellers of Rajiv Gandhi colony in Dhandari Kalan area, residents , along with Congress councillor (ward number 23) Sandeep Kumari’s husband Gaurav Bhatti staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone-D office on Tuesday.
Holding empty buckets in their hands, residents rued that they have been seeking water supply for the last five months, but to no avail. They said authorities had allotted them flats and asked them to move away from Rajiv Gandhi colony, but they cannot shift to the area until water supply is ensured.
The flats have been constructed under BSUP scheme of the Union government for rehabilitation of slum dwellers who have encroached upon the government land in different parts of the city.
Bhatti said some of the slum dwellers from Rajiv Gandhi colony even shifted to the flats, but subsequently returned to their slums in Rajiv Gandhi colony as the authorities failed to ensure water supply in the area.
He said repeated complaints have been submitted with officials, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard.
MC executive engineer Parshotam Singh said, “The department has applied for tubewell power connection installed to supply water to the flats. It is expected that the connection will be provided in a week, following which the water will be supplied to the flats.”
Women are appalled that Bilkis’ rapists are out
Ever since we came to know about the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists, who were also convicted of murdering members of her family, members of several women's rights groups have been agitated. We wanted to know whether all women around us are similarly affected. We thought of doing the same thing to understand what ordinary Indian women thought about the case. We hopped on to a train, and spoke to every person in the compartment.
PSSC promises help, support to senior citizens at maiden event in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj Senior Citizens Council organised its first event on National Senior Citizens Day at North Central Zone Cultural Centre auditorium which was inaugurated by justice (retd) Rajes Kumar of Allahabad high court and was chaired by its president Rajiv Maheshwari. Being senior citizens, come forward to serve the poor, the weak and the downtrodden, he said. The council will also advise the government to grant preferences and concessions to senior citizens.
Seeking regularisation, timely payment of salary, Ludhiana MC employees give 3-day ultimatum
Criticising the municipal corporation for its failure to regularise contractual employees and release salary for the month of July, MC employees' union— Municipal Employees' Sangharsh Committee gave a three-day (72 hours) ultimatum to authorities to fulfil their demands or face agitation. The union members gathered at the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday and handed over a memorandum to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.
Scanty rainfall in UP: Keep contingency plan ready, agri minister tells officials
LUCKNOW Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed officials to keep a contingency plan ready to deal with the situation that may worsen, if rain deficit continues in UP even as the government is expected to demand a financial package from the Centre once the exact crop losses suffered by farmers are assessed. “The situation in 60 of the 350 tehsils with scanty rainfall is quite worrisome,” a revenue department official said.
BMC serves notices to eight buildings in Borivali to vacate within 7 days
Mumbai In the wake of a collapse of a four-storey building in Borivali (west) last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week issued notices to residents of eight buildings in the same ward to vacate their premises within seven days. The BMC disconnected the water and electricity supply of the buildings after serving the notices, but a handful of residents have challenged the BMC notices in the Bombay high court (HC).
