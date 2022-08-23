Ludhiana | Residents of BSUP flats protest as water taps run dry

Lambasting the municipal corporation (MC) over its failure in ensuring water supply to the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) flats allotted to slum dwellers of Rajiv Gandhi colony in Dhandari Kalan area, residents , along with Congress councillor (ward number 23) Sandeep Kumari’s husband Gaurav Bhatti staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone-D office on Tuesday.

Holding empty buckets in their hands, residents rued that they have been seeking water supply for the last five months, but to no avail. They said authorities had allotted them flats and asked them to move away from Rajiv Gandhi colony, but they cannot shift to the area until water supply is ensured.

The flats have been constructed under BSUP scheme of the Union government for rehabilitation of slum dwellers who have encroached upon the government land in different parts of the city.

Bhatti said some of the slum dwellers from Rajiv Gandhi colony even shifted to the flats, but subsequently returned to their slums in Rajiv Gandhi colony as the authorities failed to ensure water supply in the area.

He said repeated complaints have been submitted with officials, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard.

MC executive engineer Parshotam Singh said, “The department has applied for tubewell power connection installed to supply water to the flats. It is expected that the connection will be provided in a week, following which the water will be supplied to the flats.”