Ludhiana restaurant brawl: Victims accuse cops of inaction
A day after Bathinda municipal town planner (MTP) SS Bindra, his son, nephew and two others were booked for attempting to murder an investment adviser and his guests, including a cricketer, after a brawl broke out at a restaurant owned by the family following an argument over the bill, the victims accused the police of inaction.
“Karan Goel, the cricketer, has suffered a skull fracture after the brawl at Baklavi restaurant, while several other guests suffered serious injuries after SS Bindra; his son Puneet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra, who are managers at the restaurant and the staff assaulted them with iron rods and bottles. They had also assaulted some elderly people and wielded guns at them,” alleged one Anirudh Garg, an investment adviser, while addressing a press conference on Sunday.
He alleged that the suspects are trying to coerce them into withdrawing their complaint and police are also not taking action against them as they are facing pressure from Bindra and his family.
Garg added that their cars are still parked at the restaurant but the police have put no effort into recovering them despite several requests.
Garg added that police had lodged an FIR after receiving medical reports of the injured, but have made efforts to take the suspects into custody after that.
“The accused are politically influential and as long as they are at large, we feel unsafe as they have been threatening us with dire consequences,” he added.
The owners of Baklavi restaurant had called a press conference on Sunday, but later they cancelled it. Manmeet Singh Bindra, co-owner of the restaurant, posted on his Facebook account that the guests were drunk and had started misbehaving with the staff.
He alleged that when he tried to intervene, the guests started abusing him and also threw crockery at him and the staff members.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said appropriate action in the case will be taken.
-
Land forcibly taken from rightful owners, will take fight to SC: MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday announced that he will take the fight of all people, whose land was being forcibly taken away by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, to the Supreme Court of India. The INC national spokesperson said nobody had any problem with the government taking back the panchayat land from encroachers. The Congress MP claimed that the government had started fiddling with the revenue records also.
-
Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba's historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair. Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
-
Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021. During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema's a resident of Ludhiana, brother Deep, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.
-
BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana
In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”. Rana also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. “However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.
-
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics