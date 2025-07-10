Search
Ludhiana: Retired armyman killed in hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 05:38 AM IST

A 74-year-old retired army subedar was crushed to death by a speeding truck near the Ladhowal police station. The incident took place around 5:45 am when the victim, Mahinder Singh of Garha village in Phillaur, was returning home on his scooter after completing his night shift as a security guard at a tyre godown on Kadian Road.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to help identify the driver and determine the exact sequence of events. (HT Photo)

According to investigating officer ASI Kewal Krishan, the speeding truck hit Mahinder Singh from behind, killing him on the spot. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle nearby. “The vehicle has been seized and a case has been registered. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver,” said ASI Krishan.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to help identify the driver and determine the exact sequence of events.

