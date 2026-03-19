Ludhiana: Retired merchant navy officer, wife booked for assaulting nephew

A retired Merchant Navy officer and his wife have been booked for allegedly assaulting their nephew over property dispute in the Akalgarh area here on Wednesday. An FIR under Sections 333, 115(2), 296, 351 (3) and 3(5) of the BNS has been lodged. (HT Photo)

The accused, Harbhag Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur, have been named in an FIR registered on the complaint of Jaspreet Singh, a school teacher.

DSP Dakha Varinder Singh Khosa and SHO Sudhar Inspector Gurdeep Singh said notices are being issued to the accused and further action will follow as per due procedure. Police said arrests will be made after completing the legal formalities.

According to the complainant, Jaspreet Singh, who teaches at an Air Force School in Halwara, the dispute stems from an ongoing property issue. He alleged that his uncle and aunt had been pressuring him and his family to vacate their ancestral house in Akalgarh.

Jaspreet stated that he lives in the house with his parents, Mohan Singh and Balwinder Kaur, both of whom are reportedly suffering from serious health conditions. He further alleged that the accused were attempting to grab the family’s share of the property using influence.The complainant further alleged that following an argument, Harbhag Singh attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon after being provoked by his wife. Jaspreet said he raised his right hand to protect himself and sustained deep injuries.

He was rushed to civil hospital, Raikot, where he received treatment. An FIR under Sections 333, 115(2), 296, 351 (3) and 3(5) of the BNS has been lodged.