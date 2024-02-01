Ludhiana: Rickshaw puller found murdered near Bharat Nagar Chowk

A homeless rickshaw puller was on Thursday found bludgeoned to death near Bharat Nagar Chowk, police said, making it the second such incident in the last three days. Police officials scanning CCTV to trace murder accused in Ludhiana. (HT)

Police said that the victim, identified as Pappu, 40, was bludgeoned to death with bricks and stones. A liquor bottle was also found near the body.

The body was noticed by the owner of a timber store at Link Road near Bharat Nagar Chowk, who informed the police. The Division number 5 police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The victim was a rickshaw puller and used to sleep on the roadside. The police suspected that the killer could be known to the victim and that the victim could have consumed liquor with the accused. It is suspected that he indulged in a spat with the assailant, who bludgeoned him to death before escaping.

The police scanned CCTVs installed outside the shops in the area to trace the accused. The police have questioned homeless men in the vicinity who sleep on roadsides.

The Division number 5 police lodged a murder case against the unidentified accused.

On January 29, the police found the dead body of a homeless man near Bharat Nagar Chowk. The victim had injury marks on his head and an empty liquor bottle was found near the body.

Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal said that the police are exploring all the angles to trace both cases.

He added that it will be too early to say if the same assailants were behind both the deaths. The police are trying to find a connection between both the murders.