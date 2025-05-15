Ludhiana: Rising temperatures could slash production of milk by up to 30%

As the maximum temperature crosses 40°C, dairy experts at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have warned that if the cattle aren’t taken care of properly, dairy farmers may see their milk production dipped by up to 30%. The IMD’s weekly forecast suggests that the maximum temperature in Ludhiana would stay above 40°C till May 20, with it occasionally rising as high as 43°C. (HT Photo)

“As the temperatures go up, the cattle appetite goes down. As their consumption reduces, the milk output goes down as well. Throughout the years, we have seen that the heat can make a production cut by 30% if the cattle aren’t protected by the effects of heat,” said GADVASU dairy expert Dr Puneet.

Gurpreet Singh, who runs a dairy with over 100 cattle in the Haibowal dairy complex here, also stated that he had also seen a dip of around 20% in milk production over the years during peak summer.

Singh added that he had installed dairy fans and foggers to ensure that his cattle can feel some relief when the temperature is at its highest.

He also stated that the diet of cattle was also changed in summer to ensure that they don’t lose their appetite. “We add besan, tragacanth gum (gond katira), barley, and lemon in the fodder to ensure their health.”

Dairy expert Dr Puneet also suggested that timer-controlled sprinklers, like in modern dairy farms, can also be added to the farms so cattle can beat the heat.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) weekly forecast suggests that the maximum temperature in Ludhiana would stay above 40°C till May 20, with it occasionally rising as high as 43°C.

However, despite the increasing temperature, there has been no heat wave predicted so far. Explaining this, HoD, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, said that the maximum temperature was still only just two degrees above the normal. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 40.6°C against a normal of 38°C for the day.

Heat wave is only considered when the temperature is both above 40°C and at least 4.6°C more than the normal for the day.

She also said that around May 18, there were chances of the weather turning stormy bringing some relief from the soaring temperature.