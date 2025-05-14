Ludhiana: Road alongside Buddha Nullah caves in, repairs underway

A section of the road near New Kundanpuri collapsed due to erosion caused by the flow of water in the Buddha Nullah late Monday evening. The incident occurred amidst the ongoing construction activities, including demolition of an old bridge and the erection of a new, wider structure to improve water flow and traffic management in the area. Repair works underway on the road that collapsed near New Kundanpuri on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to officials from the municipal corporation (MC), the demolition work temporarily diverted the river’s flow, leading to increased pressure on the embankments. This pressure resulted in soil erosion and the subsequent cave-in of the adjacent road. In response, civic workers placed large stones and filled the eroded section with debris and sand to stabilise the area and prevent further damage. As a precautionary measure, the affected road has been closed to traffic until the repair work is completed.

In a separate incident, a portion of Dugri Road near a local marriage palace also caved in, resulting in a gravel-laden tipper being stuck there. The mishap led to a significant traffic disruption as efforts were made to pull the vehicle out of that portion.

MC executive engineer Ekjot Singh reported that the weight of the tipper had damaged an underground water supply line, which was subsequently repaired after the truck was removed.

The MC has assured residents that measures are being taken to address these issues promptly. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed teams to reinforce vulnerable sections along the riverbanks.