Ludhiana | Roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar to be revamped: AAP MLA Gogi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Monday assured residents that all the roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar area on Pakhowal Road would be revamped at a cost of ₹60 lakh.
The MLA said the same while inaugurating a construction work in the area.
The MLA said there is no shortage of funds when it comes to carrying out the overall development of the constituency.
A comprehensive development plan has been prepared and they have already started working on it, the MLA said. He said providing good-quality roads with water recharging pits would be his foremost priority area.
Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 2 dyeing units
Municipal corporation team snapped illegal sewerage connections of two dyeing units in phase 5 and 7 of Focal Point on Monday. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the MC team snapped domestic connection of Ashoka dyeing in Phase 5. The MC team has also initiated a probe as how the effluent was discharged in sewerage line of MC when all the dyeing units have been linked with common effluent treatment plant.
India releases three Pakistani prisoners via Attari-Wagah border
India on Monday released three Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over the international border in Ferozepur district around three years ago, from Amritsar Central Jail after completing their sentence via the Attari-Wagah border. A total of 110 Pakistani nationals, who came to India to celebrate the Urs fair organised in New Delhi from May 16 to 22, also returned through the border.
Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Roomi Club seals berth in semi-finals
Friends Club Roomi sealed its berth in the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 6 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here on Monday. Friends Club Roomi outplayed Rampura Hockey Club 7-3 to qualify for the semi-finals. In another match, Jatana Hockey Club defeated Ropar XI 5-3. Meanwhile, Jarkhar Hockey Academy also advanced to the semi-finals in the sub-junior category.
Ludhiana | Gang of snatchers, vehicle-lifters busted, nine arrested
Nine members of a gang suspected to have executed at least 50 thefts were arrested on Monday. Eight stolen vehicles, six mobile phones, and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them. The arrested accused include Gaurav, Nikhil Chahal, Rohit, Sumit Sharma, Prince Sharma, and Paras of Ludhiana of Amritsar, David, Anil Kumar of Dhiraj Gaba of Jassian Road, Haibowal Kalan. Many of accused, who are aged between 18 and 22, are school drop outs.
Petitioner seeks permission for ‘purification’ ritual in Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah
AGRA A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute submitted an application in the court of the civil judge (Mathura) on Monday, seeking permission for “purification” of the sanctum sanctorum of the Keshav Dev temple, which The petitioner, Dinesh Chandra Sharma claimed was inside Shahi Eidgah mosque. Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is petitioner in this case.
