Ludhiana: Robbers’ gang busted, stolen mobiles seized

The Sadar police have dismantled a gang of armed robbers that had been targeting residents across multiple city areas. With the arrest of four accused, the police have recovered 23 snatched mobile phones, five motorcycles, four wristwatches, three sets of AirPods, and two sharp-edged weapons used in the crimes. As many as 23 snatched mobile phones, four motorcycles, four wristwatches and sharp-edged weapons were recovered. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Golu Kumarr, 26, a factory worker from Giaspura, Mohan alias Monu, 31, of Manakwal, who is out on parole since December 2024, Mukesh Kumar, 21, another factory worker from Giaspura and Anil Kumar, 25, of Lohara Road.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City 2 Karanveer Singh, the arrests have helped the police crack at least six robbery and snatching cases carried out by the gang since December 2024. The gang operated in areas including Dehlon, Sadar, Dugri, and Daba, where they would threaten victims with weapons and rob them of cash, vehicles, and other valuables.

The ADCP revealed that two of the arrested have prior criminal records. Golu Kumar was previously booked for possessing illegal weapons by Ropar police in April 2022. Mohan, alias Monu, has an FIR against him in a 2015 gang rape case and another under the Prison Act registered in 2020. He is currently out on bail.

More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.