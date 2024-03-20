Ludhiana robbery bid: Nepalese domestic help sedates elderly couple, held

In yet another incident, a Nepalese domestic help served food laced with sedatives to elderly parents of a coloniser in a bid to rob the house. This is a third such incident reported in the past five days. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of coloniser Nitish Jindal of Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The elderly couple telephoned the coloniser after they started feeling dizzy after consuming the food, who further alerted the neighbours and asked them to check. The accused were nabbed by the neighbour.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police have arrested Karan Bahadur Baghoti, while his accomplice Kalu Vishwakarma, who consumed the intoxicating powder on being caught, has been admitted to a hospital. The accused told the police that he had mixed an intoxicating powder in the food to sedate the elderly parents of the coloniser with an intention to rob the house. The family had hired him 20 days ago.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of coloniser Nitish Jindal of Sarabha Nagar.

Jindal said they had hired Karan Bahadur Baghoti following a reference of a former female employee, who had gone to her hometown a few days ago.

Jindal added that he along with his wife and children went to Chandigarh to attend an event, while his parents stayed home. Karan and another help Chotu were present at home.

He added that around 9.40 pm, he received a call from his father that he was feeling dizzy and unwell after consuming food. “I immediately informed my neighbour Ketan Arora and asked him to check the situation. Ketan kept on ringing the doorbell, but no one responded. Ketan managed to open the gate and went inside. He was shocked to see my parents lying unconscious. He found some of the valuables were kept at one place in the house. On seeing Ketan, Karan and Kalu tried to escape, however he nabbed both of them,” said Jindal.

Meanwhile, other neighbours also gathered there who questioned Kalu and Karan. When frisked, they found an intoxicating powder from their possession. The accused claimed that it was toothpowder, following which the locals asked them to consume the same to prove it. After consuming the powder, Kalu fell unconscious and was taken to hospital. The neighbours informed the police and handed over Karan Bahadur to them.

ASI Mohan Lal said an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. The accused have no criminal case lodged against them.