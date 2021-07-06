Ludhiana: Robbery of 1 lakh solved with arrest of three

Police on Monday claimed to have solved a robbery of ₹1.03 lakh with the arrest of three persons.

The accused had robbed a scrap dealer of cash after throwing chilli powder in his eyes at his shop in Millerganj on June 23.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arun Kumar alias Gavy of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Model Town; Dharminder alias Magga of Abdullapur Basti and Inderjit Singh alias Gora of Mohalla Gobindpura. The police have also recovered ₹20,000, a sharp-edged weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Dharminder alias Magga is the kingpin of the gang. “He is already facing trials in criminal cases including liquor smuggling. Dharminder did a recce of scrap dealer Jatinder Nagpal and hatched a conspiracy to rob him,” he added.

“On June 23, Arun Kumar and Inderjit Singh followed Nagpal from Jagraon Bridge on a motorcycle. As he reached his shop and put the bag containing cash under the air conditioner, the accused turned up there. They threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and threw chili powder in his eyes. The accused then robbed the bag and fled from the spot,” the ADCP said.

“On Monday, the police arrested the accused near Jagraon Bridge following a tip-off,” he added.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, Division Number 6 station house officer, said that a case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

Inderjit Singh is also facing trial in a theft case.

The motorcycle recovered from the accused had no number plates installed. The police suspect that the accused had stolen the bike as well.