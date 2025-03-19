Ludhiana, Rupnagar DCs among four IAS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred four IAS officers and one PCS officer, including the deputy commissioners of Ludhiana and Rupnagar districts, with immediate effect. Jitendra Jorwal’s transfer came a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal attended a number of events in Ludhiana. (HT file photo)

Himanshu Jain, deputy commissioner, Rupnagar, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of Ludhiana in place of Jitendra Jorwal.

Varjeet Walia, additional principal secretary to the chief minister and additional chief executive officer of the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, is the new deputy commissioner of Rupnagar.

Jorwal’s transfer came a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal attended a number of events in Ludhiana.

Nirmal Ouseppachan, the additional deputy commissioner (general), Mansa, has been posted as additional secretary, coordination, besides being the officer on special duty to the chief minister, in place of Simrandeep Singh, who is the new additional principal secretary to the chief minister and additional chief executive officer of the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, in place of Walia.

Tarsem Chand, PCS, sub-divisional magistrate, Samana, has been posted as deputy excise commissioner (excise and distilleries), Patiala, in place of Udaydeep Sidhu. “Officers who have not been given any posting shall report to the secretary, personnel. Their posting orders shall be issued later,” reads the order by chief secretary KAP Sinha.