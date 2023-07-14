The Ludhiana rural police bagged the first position in crime control and disposal of cases in a contest held between three police districts – including Ludhiana rural, Khanna and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) under the jurisdiction of the inspector general of police, (IG, Ludhiana range). The winners were felicitated with awards during a ceremony held in Jagraon on Friday. Ludhiana rural police tops in crime control, disposal of cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the IGP, Ludhiana Range Kaustubh Sharma, a team of officials collected the data of complaints disposed of, supervisory notes (zimni) given, FIR registered and criminals arrested, recoveries made under the NDPS Act and regarding public dealing works in April and May 2023. The team evaluated the data and on the basis of the data, the winners were selected and awarded.

He said that the motive behind the contest is to improve the policing and to boost morale of the personnel.

The IGP said that Ludhiana rural, Khanna and SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana range and in the competition, Ludhiana rural bagged first position in crime control and disposal, Khanna police stood first in public services (CPRC) while SBS Nagar clinched first position in narcotics control. The SSPs of all three police districts were awarded.

Among sub-divisions, Banga sub-division from SBS Nagar police was the best performing sub-division followed by subdivision Samrala of Khanna police and subdivision Dakha of the Ludhiana rural police.

The IGP also awarded some individual police-posts in-charge, munshi and Saanjh Kendra in-charge for their performance.

During the period, the Ludhiana police have lodged a total of 67 cases and traced 54 out of it, which is 84.59% of the registered cases. Khanna police have traced 48 out of 70 cases, while 22 cases are untraced. Similarly, SBS Nagar police have traced 35 out of 48 cases. 13 cases are untraced.

The IG stated that the Ludhiana rural police have traced five out of six murder cases reported in April and May. Khanna police have traced two out of three murder cases. Similarly, SBS Nagar Police have traced all two murder cases.

