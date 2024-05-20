Ludhiana rural women get tips on mushroom cultivation

The three-day training course on “Cultivation of Summer Season Tropical Mushrooms” concluded at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Skill Development Centre on Monday. As many as 33 rural women attended the training course held at PAU in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

As many as 33 rural women attended the training course held under the guidance director of extension education MS Bhullar and organised in cooperation with department of microbiology, PAU.

Advocating the adoption of mushroom cultivation as a subsidiary occupation, Rupinder Kaur said that this profitable enterprise was a gateway to self-employment and financial sustainability. Involving less investment and space, several entrepreneurs were receiving monetary gains from mushroom growth due to its growing demand in the food industry as a delicacy and its processing in the form of powder, pickles and other nutritional recipes, Kaur added.

During the event, the resource persons shared agronomic practices for successful mushroom cultivation, health benefits of tropical mushrooms, processing of mushrooms and making of value-added products using mushrooms.

PAU marks World Bee Day

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a training camp on World Bee Day for the Progressive Beekeepers Association on Monday. Experts from various departments underscored different aspects of beekeeping and its potential as a profitable business. Director of extension education MS Bhullar highlighted the importance of bees in maintaining ecological balance and advocated for beekeeping as a subsidiary occupation for farmers. Dr Tejinder Singh Riar emphasised the critical need for preserving bees as they are essential for human survival. Dr Amit Chaudhary of department of entomology discussed the significance of World Bee Day. Dr Jaspal Singh addressed the issue of the small hive beetle, a pest in bee colonies of India. Dr Khushdeep Dharni of school of business studies shared the strategies for marketing of hive products.