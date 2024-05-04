 Ludhiana: Sacked Cong leader Brar to contest LS polls as Independent - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Sacked Cong leader Brar to contest LS polls as Independent

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Asserting his credentials as a Congressman, Brar recounted his family’s longstanding association with the party

Punjab Youth Congress’ former general secretary Kamaljit Singh Brar, a long time associate of the grand old party, has announced to contest the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate from the Ludhiana constituency.

Kamaljit Singh Brar was expelled from Congress in November 2022 for anti-party activities. (HT Photo)
Brar criticised the the Congress for its “communal approach”, particularly pointing to allegations against party’s state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also the Congress pick from Ludhiana. Brar accused Warring of using “underhanded tactics to suppress voices advocating against drug abuse”. He alleged that Warring wrote letters to the director general of police (DGP), urging action against radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh when the Waris Punjab De chief was baptising a youth who had fallen victim to drug addiction.

Asserting his credentials as a Congressman, Brar recounted his family’s longstanding association with the party, including his father’s electoral victories during “challenging” times in Punjab’s history.

Brar claimed that he received widespread support from Punjab with calls urging him to contest against Warring. He alleged that several Congress loyalists were “forced to leave” because of Warring.

Brar hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing his party of “betraying” the people of Punjab. He criticised the Akali Dal for not supporting Amritpal Singh who “advocated” for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Brar, who was a former president of the Moga district unit, was expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities in November 2022. Brar was vocal against Warring.

Ludhiana: Sacked Cong leader Brar to contest LS polls as Independent
