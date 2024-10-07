Ludhiana: Sacked domestic help’s kin attack employer, family

A sacked domestic help’s sons and their aides allegedly stormed the employer’s home and attacked the family, officials said. The Haibowal police have registered an FIR against at least 47 accused. (HT File)

They said the accused snatched gold ornaments before fleeing. The incident took place following the sacking of domestic help.

Based on a complaint filed by one Amit Kataria, a resident of Sant Vihar, Chuharpur Road, the Haibowal police registered a first-information report (FIR) against at least 47 accused.

In his complaint, Kataria said that a woman, Shanti, had been working as a domestic help at their home.

A few days ago, while Kataria and his wife were not at home when Shanti had a heated argument with their daughter.

During the altercation, Shanti reportedly threatened his daughter by holding a knife to her neck before storming out of the house.

The complainant said that upon returning home and learning about the incident, he sacked Shanti. He alleged that days later, Shanti’s sons and their accomplices forced their way into their home and assaulted him, his wife and both of their daughters.

Kataria alleged that after attacking the family, the assailants fled and took gold jewelry with them.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Prakash, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered against Shanti’s sons and their associates, including Vijay Kumar, Anshu, Abhishek, Akash, Seema, Tamanna, Tamanna’s son Paster, and others. He said at least 30 of their aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant said he did not the names of Shanti’s sons.

The case was registered under sections 332 (house trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).