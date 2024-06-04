Ludhiana: SAD’s Ranjit Dhillon among 40 lose deposit

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranjit Singh Dhilon is among the 40 contestants who lost their deposits from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, according to the data shared by Election Commission of India. As compared to 1,75,680 votes needed to secure deposit, SAD candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon could only get 90,220. (HT File)

According to additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen, who also served as the additional district election officer, a candidate loses deposit if they secure less than 1/6th of the total votes polled. For the Ludhiana segment, this number stood at 1,75,680 as a total of 10,54,081 votes were determined to be valid.

According to the results declared on Tuesday, victor and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ravneet Singh Bittu and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ashok Parashar Pappi were the only three who secured their deposits.

Raja Warring secured 3,22,224 votes, Bittu got 3,01,282 votes and Pappi’s vote count stood at 2,37,077.

SAD’s Ranjit Singh Dhillon could only get 90,220 votes, making him the only candidate from a major party to lose deposit.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Amritpal Singh Chhandran and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Davinder Singh Ramgharia were the other prominent faces to lose deposits.

26 candidates fold in triple digits

Out of the 43 candidates, 26 couldn’t even make it to four digits. Independent candidate Rajinder Ghai was the worst performer with a mere 284 votes.

For Lok Sabha elections, every candidate must pay a deposit of ₹25,000. This is to ensure that only serious candidates register for elections.

Ludhiana, along with 12 other segments in the state, went to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections which started on April 19. A total of 10,57,274 electors exercised their franchise in Ludhiana, recording a 60.12% turnout. There were 17,58,614 registered electors in the segment.

None of the Above (NOTA) received 5,076 votes, making it eighth of the list of 43 candidates. The option is designed to allow the voters to register their disapproval of the candidates available without staying away from the electoral process.