Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death
Two Shiromani Akali Dal supporters and their aides bludgeoned Congress’ Ward 12 president to death in Swatantra Nagar after a dispute on Sunday evening.
The victim, Mangat Ram, 52, suspected the accused – Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and their unidentified aides – of harassing women near the colony’s temple, and frequently objected to their presence in the area. The accused had also filed a complaint against the Congress leader’s friend, who was building a house in the street, with the municipal corporation.
On Sunday, the accused had called Mangat Ram to settle the matter. When he reached the agreed spot, the accused and their aides attacked him with sticks. Mangat Ram lost consciousness after being hit on the head, and fell on the road. Passersby rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Inspector Nardev Singh, Tibba station house officer, said a murder case had been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.
Ludhiana | While driver changes flat, man makes away with laptop, cash
An unidentified man stole a bag containing a laptop, ₹10,000 cash and documents from a car on Dugri Road, while the driver of the car was changing a flat tyre on Sunday. The complainant, Madhur Gupta, a resident of Pakhowal Road, who works for the steel industry, said he was returning home in his car, when he got a flat tyre near Model Town Extension.
Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi
A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said. Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped.
Ludhiana | Hospital staffer dies of drug overdose, three held
Ludhiana A 24-year-old hospital staffer died of a drug overdose in Gharkhana village of Samrala on Sunday. The victim, Sanpreet Singh alias Sunny of Gharkhana village, had been missing since April 2. Three persons – Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, Narinder Singh alias Ninder and Jagjit Singh alias Ravi – have been booked on charges of culpable homicide on the complaint of the victim's father, Janak Singh.
Ludhiana | Residents lose sleep, but tyre thieves remain out of cops’ reach
With the gang targeting posh areas of the city, residents have been losing sleep. Even as locals fret over the safety of their vehicles, police remain clueless. On April 1, the accused were captured on CCTV camera, while stealing tyres from three cars parked in the street in Dugri, but they are yet to be identified. Dugri station house officer,Inspector Harkirat Singh, said the accused will be arrested soon.
Chandigarh | Two cops shifted to traffic lines for manhandling SUV driver
Taking cognisance of a viral video, Chandigarh traffic police shifted two cops to traffic lines in Sector 29 on Sunday, pending an inquiry against them. The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul. The incident took place on Saturday around 5:30pm near Panjab University. The driver of a blue Fortuner car was stopped by the traffic cops for allegedly talking on phone while driving.
