Ludhiana: Sahnewal man attacked with sharp weapons, six booked

A verbal spat turned ugly after a group of revellers hacked a man with sharp edged weapons after barging into his house in Sahnewal. The accused also pelted stones and bricks at the house while fleeing. The man suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The Sahnewal police have booked Deep, Teji and their four aides, who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rehmat Ali, 34, of Tibba of Sahnewal. The complainant stated that he had indulged in a spat with the accused over some issue on August 7. After some locals intervened, the matter was resolved and they returned to their respective house.

Ali added that on the intervening night of August 7 and 8, the accused along with their aides barged in his house and opened an attack on him. He alleged that the accused attacked him with a sharp edged weapon and vandalised the household things. When his wife raised the alarm the accused fled from the house. The accused also pelted the house with bricks and stones.

Later, the police were alerted and he was rushed to hospital.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police reached the spot soon after receiving the complaint. An FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) ,118(2) (causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.