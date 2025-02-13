Ludhiana scouts and guides shine at national golden jamboree in Tamil Nadu

Students from Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, showcased their talent at the 75th National golden jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The jamboree, a grand assembly of scouts and guides from across India and abroad, provided a platform for participants to engage in seminars, group discussions and cultural performances. The team included eight scouts, two guides, scout master Arvind Sharda, and guide captain Ashwinder Kaur. The Bharat Scouts and Guides team from Ludhiana with their certificates at the 75th National Golden Jamboree in Tamil Nadu. (HT Photo)

Representing Punjab, Ludhiana students captivated audiences with traditional dance forms like bhangra and giddha, as well as a traditional food exhibition.

Recognising their participation and contributions, Bharat Scouts and Guides awarded certificates to the students. Upon their return, they were honoured by Pradeep Sharma, the school principal.