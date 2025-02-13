Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana scouts and guides shine at national golden jamboree in Tamil Nadu

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 13, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The jamboree, a grand assembly of scouts and guides from across India and abroad, provided a platform for participants to engage in seminars, group discussions and cultural performances

Students from Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, showcased their talent at the 75th National golden jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The jamboree, a grand assembly of scouts and guides from across India and abroad, provided a platform for participants to engage in seminars, group discussions and cultural performances. The team included eight scouts, two guides, scout master Arvind Sharda, and guide captain Ashwinder Kaur.

The Bharat Scouts and Guides team from Ludhiana with their certificates at the 75th National Golden Jamboree in Tamil Nadu. (HT Photo)
The Bharat Scouts and Guides team from Ludhiana with their certificates at the 75th National Golden Jamboree in Tamil Nadu. (HT Photo)

Representing Punjab, Ludhiana students captivated audiences with traditional dance forms like bhangra and giddha, as well as a traditional food exhibition.

Recognising their participation and contributions, Bharat Scouts and Guides awarded certificates to the students. Upon their return, they were honoured by Pradeep Sharma, the school principal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On