Ludhiana sees drop in COVID-19 cases

Ludhiana's COVID-19 caseload has recently seen a decline, after reaching as high as nine cases on some days in the past couple of weeks. The district has not recorded any new cases in the last two days, and on Saturday, only two new cases were reported, both described as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Including the individual who died in May, two more deaths have been recorded, both in individuals over 60 with comorbid conditions.

So far, the district has recorded 87 cases of COVID-19. The first positive cases began to surface on May 28, following the death of a 40-year-old local man in a Chandigarh hospital, who reportedly suffered from COPD, a lung disease.

Currently, there are only 23 active cases, all in home isolation, and 72 individuals have recovered. While daily cases remained low (three to four) for the first two weeks of June, they spiked to nine on some days in the third week.

Experts suggest the current COVID-19 wave may be nearing its end due to the fall in new cases. “As we have seen in the three earlier waves, in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the cases record a sudden hike and then equally suddenly fall. The fall in cases is being seen across the state and country,” said state COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar. He noted that since late May, the state has recorded 152 cases.

As a precautionary measure, the health department advises the public to wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, maintain hand hygiene, and avoid unnecessary gatherings. Residents experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or breathing difficulties are urged to consult their nearest health centre.