Ludhiana senior citizens vote for social security reforms, increase in old-age pensions

The first day of two-day home voting concluded smoothly and hassle-free in the district. Several elderly voters, including centenarians and disabled people, voted on Monday through the home voting facility provided by the district administration. Kartar Kaur Dosanjh, 107, showing her inked finger after casting vote in Phase 2 area of Dugri, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Many of these senior citizens have voiced their hopes for social security reforms, advocating for improved old-age pensions and better facilities for the elderly. They believe their votes can drive the change needed to enhance their quality of life and ensure a more secure future for all senior citizens.

As many as 908 voters, including 707 elderly (85 years and plus) and 201 persons with disability (PWD voters), had opted for the home voting.

A total of 78 teams were entrusted with the task of completing the work in two days. Today was the first day and the entire exercise will be over tomorrow.

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney visited the house of the oldest home voter Kartar Kaur Dosanjh (107) in Phase-II, Dugri and felicitated her for exercising her right to vote even at this age. She stated that she voted for change as she wanted improvisation in social security system of the state as she compares this point with facilities in Canada as she lived in Canada for several years and came back in December 2021. She further stated that the government should provide free medical facilities to the elderly so that they should not suffer and be dependent on anyone.

Assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal, ARO-1 Surinder Singh among other officials were also present on the spot.

Sawhney said that special polling parties were formed for conducting home voting which consisted of polling staff, police, micro-observers etc. The entire process has been completed by adhering to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sawhney further stated that the initiative has been taken to make the elections more inclusive and allow the eligible voters to exercise their right to vote. It was delightful to see the elderly voters casting their votes at their respective houses. The administration is making all efforts to achieve the target of minimum 70% voter turnout during the general elections (Iss Baar, 70 Paar) and this will also add to voter turnout.

Meanwhile, the elderly voters and their family members also expressed happiness and appreciated district administration for completing the home voting smoothly.

Kartar Kaur’s son Harbhajan Singh Dosanjh stated that it is a good initiative by the election commission and the district administration as the elderly and PWD voters have been given a chance to cast their votes sitting at their homes. He stated that the government should focus on giving employment to the youth rather than giving free electricity or freebies to the people of the state.

Granddaughter of Sushila Devi (103), Neena Jain said that it becomes difficult to take elderly voters like Sushila Devi to the polling station. It is a good initiative as my grandmother was able to cast her vote at her home in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Sushila Devi stated that voting is a democratic right and she never missed any chance to vote even at this age. She highlighted that she is getting a ₹1,500 pension but wants a ₹2,500 minimum pension to remain secure financially at this age. Moreover, banks should also have the facility to provide pension at home as at this age she cannot go to the bank again and again.

Raj Rani Arora, 87 of Rajguru Nagar who has been in bed for the last seven years also fulfilled her duty and encouraged other voters to go for vote on June 1 to strengthen democracy.