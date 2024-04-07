Ludhiana: Septuagenarian lures 4-yr-old girl with chocolates, rapes her

A four-year-old girl playing in a park near her house was lured with chocolates and raped by a 70-year-old neighbour at his house in Sarabha Nagar. The accused was arrested hours after the incident. The complainant said that she examined her daughter’s private parts and found bleeding following which she alerted other neighbours. Later, they filed a police complaint. (Getty image)

The girl’s mother told the police that her daughter had gone out to play on Saturday evening. After some time when she looked for the child, she was nowhere to be found. Later in the evening, the girl returned home with some eatables in her hand.

When the mother asked her where she had got the eatables from, the girl narrated the entire incident. She revealed that the accused had taken her to his house after offering her chocolates. As the man was known to the family, she went with him without resistance. Once at his house, the man allegedly raped her. When the girl started crying, the accused again gave her some more chocolates and eatables and asked her to keep mum.

The complainant said that she examined her daughter’s private parts and found bleeding following which she alerted other neighbours. Later, they filed a police complaint.

Inspector Paramvir Singh, the station house officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, said that soon after receiving a complaint, a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was arrested.