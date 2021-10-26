Ludhiana set to become North India’s industrial hub

The Punjab government is developing Ludhiana as North India’s industrial hub with Hi-Tech Valley being set up on 378.77 acres at Dhanansu village by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, a state government undertaking.

Approvals for the layout plan, change of land use and environmental clearance have been received for the ₹365-crore project.

Latest manufacturing technology

Hero Cycles Limited, a prominent player in the cycle industry, has come up with its state-of-the-art unit to make high-end bicycles and e-bikes in the Hero Industrial Park on 100 acres in Hi-Tech Valley. The unit was opened in April 2021. The Hero Industrial Park will have ancillary units of the anchor unit.

Aditya Birla Group, a Fortune 500 company, has chosen Punjab as an investment destination for its upcoming paints business through its flagship Grasim Industries Ltd. The group has procured 61.38 acres in Hi-Tech Valley for its new venture. The plant will deploy the latest manufacturing technology and ensure the safety and environment protection systems.

Besides, 17 acres have been allotted to JK Papers Ltd for setting up their unit to make corrugated boxes and packaging products.

Gurkirat Singh, the state minister of industries and commerce, said Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) will set up a grid station of 400 KV on 30 acres and work has started on the site.

Internal development on course

Hi-Tech Valley has been connected with the Chandigarh-Ludhiana national highway by constructing a 100-ft wide four lane and 8.3-km external concrete road since April 14, 2021.

The internal development of Hi-Tech Valley, such as the construction of 33m and 24m wide internal concrete roads, storm water drainage system, sewerage collection and effluent collection system, have been completed and other works are in progress, said Gurkirat Singh, adding that the basic internal development of Hi-Tech Valley will be completed by February 28, 2022.