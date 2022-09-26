Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Setting up CETP in Hambran will be waste of resources: PAC

Ludhiana | Setting up CETP in Hambran will be waste of resources: PAC

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 01:02 AM IST

The members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) , along with local residents of Kapil Park, Ludhiana, and social activists from Change Makers Whistle Blowers NGO, raised slogans against the government and demanded to halt the work of the CETP at the earlies

PAC members and local residents protesting against setting up of CETP in Hambran, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
PAC members and local residents protesting against setting up of CETP in Hambran, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) on Sunday protested against the setting up of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Hambran.

Terming the project as a “sheer wastage of money and resources”, the members of PAC Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Jaskirat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, MS Sekhon and Kapil Arora, along with local residents of Kapil Park and social activists from Change Makers Whistle Blowers NGO, raised slogans against the government and demanded to halt the work of the CETP at the earliest.

Sharing further details, Kapil Arora said the CETP cannot maintain biological oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) levels. Further, the fog, fat, oil and grease present in dairy waste would choke the equipment of ETP and the plant would soon turn defunct, he said.

“Biogas plant is the only viable solution for dairy waste management which will not only control pollution but will also help in generating revenue for the government and providing employment opportunities in Punjab.”

“We have already served legal notice to the municipal corporation against the construction of ETP plant for dairy waste on Hambran and Tajpur Road. And in case, the government does not come up with a proper solution, PAC will move NGT,” said Kapil Arora.

When asked Pardeep Saluja, executive engineer, PWD, said the two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) for treatment of wastewater from two dairy complexes in Tajpur and Haibowal, six intermediate pumping stations, laying of 10-km pipeline and others are part of the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out