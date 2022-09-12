Ludhiana | SGPC members take out march to demand release of Sikh detainees
Protestors, led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) along with various Panthic organisations, held a protest march on Monday demanding release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) incarcerated in jails.
Wearing shackles, carrying black flags and posters, protestors marched from Aarti Cinema Chowk to the district administrative complex and questioned the ‘dual and discriminatory’ treatment towards Sikhs.
If the murderers and rapists of Bilkis Bano could be released, why couldn’t Sikh detainees be released, they asked.
An SGPC member, Gurbachan Singh Grewal, said a protest march was taken out across the state to press the state and union government to release captive detainees.
The queen and us: A 130-year-old story
Last week, Queen Elizabeth II passed at the age of 96, having reigned longer than any female head of state in history. Of particular interest to us in this fair city was her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. She was then part of a royal cavalcade that was flagged off at the Vidhana Soudha and wound its way down MG Road. During her brief visit, the queen would visit three Bangalore institutions.
U.P.: One dies, four hurt in shuttering collapse in Lucknow; CM orders probe
A man died while four others sustained injuries after a shuttering of an under construction research institute collapsed in Raniyapur area of Sarojininagar in the state capital on Monday, police said. Taking cognisance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to rush to the site and oversee relief and rescue work. The CM instructed to set up a high-level probe panel following which a three-member committee was formed to probe the mishap.
Maya tasks nephew Akash with gearing up BSP cadre for polls in three states
Ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has entrusted her nephew and party's national coordinator Akash Anand with the task of restructuring the organisation and gearing up the party cadre in these states. “The assembly election in three states will be the launch pad for Akash in the electoral battle,” said a BSP leader.
Prevalence of BA.2.75 over 90 per cent: experts
The prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant of Covid-19 is now over 90 per cent, according to experts. A lab at Pune-based BJ General Medical College is doing at least 200 genome sequencing each week. Experts said that the number of tests will not increase unless there is more RT-PCR testing of Covid. They noted that the BA.5 variant is only 2 per cent prevalent and other Covid variants are also less prevalent than before.
300 NHM employees from Ludhiana take part in state-wide strike
As many as 12,000 National Health Mission (NHM) employees from across Punjab went on a day-long strike on Monday, demanding regularisation of services. State president of NHM Kiranjit Kaur said that 300 employees of NHM, Ludhiana, who were deployed on Covid duty also participated in the drive and shunned work. She said that NHM contractual staff had been serving people for many years, with some had been working for nearly 15 years.
