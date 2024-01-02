As many as 36 institutions in Ludhiana district have qualified in the Kayakalp programme, as announced by the Punjab Health System Corporation. Ludhiana shines with 36 health centres in Kayakalp list. (HT PHOTO)

The sub-divisional hospital (SDH) Samrala has emerged as the best in Punjab, securing an impressive 89% marks, according to the released list.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh shared that last year, senior medical officers from SDHs in Jagrao, Raikot, Khanna, and Samrala received certification in the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme. He emphasised that the Swachh Bharat Mission, under the Government of India, conducts a special survey as part of the Kayakalp programme to ensure the proper management of biomedical waste, infection control, and sanitation for the public.

Dr Aulakh expressed pride over SDH Samrala being ranked first among sub-divisional hospitals. He credited the outstanding performance of the 36 health institutions in the district to the dedicated efforts of doctors, paramedical staff, and particularly the commendable sanitation workers, whose contribution led to Ludhiana earning this honour.