Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leader’s earlobe chopped off in sword attack

Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar alias Gora, who was assaulted by three Nihangs outside the civil hospital on Friday, suffered multiple fractures in both arms. He underwent another surgery on Wednesday. According to the doctors, apart from multiple fractures, his earlobe was also chopped off in the assault. Sandeep Thapar (HT Photo)

According to the doctors, the condition of Thapar is stable. He suffered severe head injuries in the attack, but he did not develop any complications.

Dr Anubhav Sharma, orthopedist at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, stated that Thapar has undergone multiple surgeries, including one on Wednesday.

“When he was brought to the hospital on Friday, he had multiple fractures in both his arms. Apart from it, the index finger of one of the hands had torn tendons, which made the injuries complicated. Skin and veins in the arms were also damaged,” said the doctor.

Dr Sharma said the patient needed urgent surgeries. “We discussed the situation with the family and planned multiple surgeries. The surgeries went well, and the patient will recover with time,” he added.

Three Nihangs attempted a murder bid on Sandeep Thapar on Friday around 11.40 pm in full public view outside the civil hospital though there was a gunman, who did not resist. The accused fled with Thapar’s scooter.

After the incident the Division number 2 police lodged an FIR under sections 109, 3 (5), 115 (2), 304 and 132 of the BNS against the accused. The police arrested two of the accused, Sarabjit Singh alias Saba, 34, of Mohalla Company Bagh, Tibba road, and Harjot Singh alias Jota, 30, of Bhamian from Fatehgarh Sahib on Friday evening. Tehal Singh of Amritsar is still on the run.

The police on Tuesday had produced Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh before the court. The court has extended their police remand for three more days.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO at Division number 2 police station, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the third accused.