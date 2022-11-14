Ludhiana SHO transferred for delaying FIR, trying to settle case with theft accused

Sahnewal station house officer (SHO), inspector Kanwaljit Singh has been transferred to the police lines for allegedly letting go of a theft accused.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

As per information, a police team had been dispatched to Bilga village to look into the theft of metal pipes, unloaded along the Ludhiana- Delhi National highway.

The pipes had been brought by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for construction activities. Before the police team could reach there, the accused escaped the spot, leaving behind a tractor trailer, canter and a truck.

The team seized the vehicles, but the SHO allegedly started delaying the registration of an FIR and also tried to settle the matter with the accused. When the matter reached the senior officers, they initiated a probe and found fault on part of the SHO. Despite repeated attempts, the inspector was not available for comments.

The probe in the theft case has been transferred to assistant sub-inspector Sanjeev Bhugtana.

Police are also in touch with NHAI officials to record their statement.