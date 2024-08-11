Ludhiana shocker: Man elopes with woman, 4 men rape his sister

Four members of a family from Uttar Pradesh allegedly gangraped a married woman living in the Tibba area of Ludhiana here after her brother eloped with their daughter and solemnised marriage against their will. The accused travelled to Ludhiana from Uttar Pradesh, sexually assaulted the woman and videotaped the act on camera before fleeing, officials said. The accused recorded the act on their mobile phones and threatened to make the video viral on social media if she reported the incident to the police, the victim said in her complaint to the cops.

The Tibba Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Ravinder Singh of Kushi Nagar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, his brother Varinder Singh, son Aman Singh and an aide Santosh Singh.

As per the victim’s complaint, the incident occurred on May 1. She reported the matter to the police on Friday.

The complainant, 31, a resident of the Tibba area of Ludhiana, stated that the daughter of the accused, Ravinder Singh had eloped with her brother on April 30 and solemnised marriage against her family’s will.

The woman added that the accused turned up at her home searching for their daughter on May 1 and started enquiring from her about their location. In her complaint, the woman further said that the accused, infuriated by the perceived dishonour brought to their family, decided to take revenge by sexually assaulting her.

Tibba police station SHO inspector Bhagatveer Singh said that the woman was under mental trauma and delayed reporting the matter to the police.

“She approached the police on Friday, and soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376D (gangrape) of IPC against the accused,” he said. The inspector added that police teams have been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to the arrest of the accused.