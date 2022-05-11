Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee
The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages.
The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman’s father.
He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq’s shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work. On Monday, he kept calling her and even reached their home, following which the complaint was lodged.
ASI Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 354-D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.
Educational tours to Finland, Switzerland on cards for government school teachers: Bhagwant Mann
In a move aimed at improving the quality of education in the state, Punjab will be sending its government school teachers to other states and countries so that they can observe and replicate the best practices of institutes there. This was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state, at a private resort in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son
The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry. The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.
Khalistan flags outside HP assembly: Cong hits out at Jai Ram govt, AAP stages protests
With no headway in the case related to the appearance of Khalistani flags and graffiti in the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala, the Congress trained its guns at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government for overlooking the repeated threats issued by the banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, while the Aam Aadmi Party staged state-wide protests. Congress president Pratibha Singh urged the government to ensure that sFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is arrested and brought to justice.
Delhi BJP to launch door-to-door campaign against “failures of Kerjiwal govt”
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit is going to start a fortnight-long door-to-door campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday. The campaign will be launched at Talkatora stadium on Wednesday, Gupta said. The party has asked its booth-level workers to go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets and tell people about the “failures of the Kejriwal government”, said Gupta.
Shortage of teachers: Karnal students take to the roads
Students of a Government Middle School in Karnal's Manchuri village took out a protest march to the mini secretariat in the scorching heat to protest against shortage of staff and lack of basic facilities on Tuesday. The students said their school had been upgraded to a middle school three years ago but it had no drinking water facility or toilets. The building had only one room and one teacher attended to 100 students.
