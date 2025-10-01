Ludhiana: Shopkeepers, vendors warned against encroachment, littering

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal held a meeting with members of different markets associations of the city at MC Zone D office on Tuesday wherein the traders and vendors were asked to ensure that their goods were not placed beyond the yellow line on the roads. Joint teams of the MC and the traffic police would take stern action against the violators. MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal chairing a meeting with members of different markets associations at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Members of the market associations have been directed to deploy volunteers/traffic marshals to manage traffic during the festival season. Further they were also directed to submit proposals for establishing temporary parking sites in or near their respective markets, if needed.

MC joint commissioner Vineet Kumar, assistant commissioner Gurpal Singh, DSP Raj Kumar Chaudhary, inspector Satwant Singh representing traffic police, tehbazari superintendents and inspectors among others were present in the meeting.

Members of different market associations, including Model Town Gol market, Field Ganj, Sarabha Nagar market, Ghumar Mandi, Guru Teg Bahadur market in Shastri Nagar among others participated in the meeting. Civic body officials also held meetings with representatives of Chaura Bazar, Shingar cinema road and other areas to ensure compliance of the directions issued by the MC commissioner.

The members of market associations have also been directed to ensure proper fire safety arrangements. The shopkeepers should ensure that fire safety equipment like fire extinguishers etc are in working condition. The concerned officials have also been directed to ensure cleanliness at public toilets situated in different markets of the city.

MC commissioner Dachalwal said the market associations were also directed to manage parking and traffic in their respective markets by deploying volunteers or traffic marshals. Joint teams of MC and traffic police will keep a strict vigil especially in the market areas and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Dachalwal further stated that the civic body is open to announcing any market as no tolerance zone or allow one way traffic on demand of market associations. Dachalwal stated that the civic body does not wish to take action against shopkeepers or vendors during the festival season, but the shopkeepers and vendors should also support the authorities in ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

MC commissioner Dachalwal also directed the members of market associations to ensure cleanliness in their markets. Littering by shopkeepers will invite challans. “Shopkeepers and vendors should put dustbins outside their shops and no garbage be dumped on the roadside after closing down the shops. The waste should be handed over to the garbage collectors or it be dumped at the static compactor sites of the civic body. The civic body will issue hefty challans against the violators,” the directions mentioned.