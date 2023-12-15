Ludhiana: SIT formed to probe links of slain robber

A day after neutralising robber Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky in an encounter, police lodged an attempt to murder case against him on Thursday and formed a special investigation team (SIT) under deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja to investigate backward and forward linkages of the dead robber. Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky (HT File)

According to police, the robber was a habitual offender and was first arrested in a theft case 16 years ago. Police said that he was facing a total of 27 first information reports (FIR). The investigation found that the accused already had a pistol and bought another pistol from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh 15 days ago for ₹40,000 to execute robberies. According to information, the accused’s family had disowned him.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Vicky had solemnised a marriage with his cousin, following which his family had snapped all their ties with him. According to Vicky’s younger brother Charanjit Singh, his brother was living in Patiala with his wife and children.

A resident of Indira Colony of Machhiwara, Vicky was first arrested by Machhiwara police in 2007 in connection with a theft case. He was later involved in drug peddling. Police said that he had also been convicted in a theft case.

Later, he formed a gang and started executing robberies.

His three aides - Aryan Singh alias Raja of Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Kumar and Balwinder Singh alias Bobby of Machhiwara were arrested by police.

On Thursday, an FIR sections 353, 186, 333 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Koom Kalan police station following the statement of Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff -2 of police commissionerate, Ludhiana.

In his statement, Juneja said that when police signalled the accused to stop, he opened fire at the cops, leaving assistant sub-inspector Daljit Singh injured. According to the complaint, the accused also fired at Juneja, who was saved by a bullet-proof vest. The police team returned fire.

The post mortem report suggested that the accused suffered four bullets including in his thigh, chest and head.